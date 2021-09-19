Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $12.91 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

