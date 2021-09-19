Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $12.91 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $13.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
