Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $57.85 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.