Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

KOF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. 121,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

