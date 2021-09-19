Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,883.33 ($37.67).

CCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CCH opened at GBX 2,442 ($31.90) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,637.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,546.81.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total value of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

