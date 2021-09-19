Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

CGEAF remained flat at $$90.75 during trading hours on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

