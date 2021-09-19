Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,213.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

