Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

