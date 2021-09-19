Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RFI opened at $16.94 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

