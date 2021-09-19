Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $90.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.13 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.02. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 642.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.