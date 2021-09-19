Colliers Securities Comments on AstroNova, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AstroNova in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

