Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 728,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

COLM opened at $99.11 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

