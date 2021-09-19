Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX opened at $69.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.