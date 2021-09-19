CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. 4,248,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

