Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

