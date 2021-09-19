Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Lessened by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Commvault Systems worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 998,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

