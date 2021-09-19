Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.40. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGDDF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

