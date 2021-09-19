Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.