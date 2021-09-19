Comparing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OptimumBank and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 7.82% 3.24% 0.27% CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OptimumBank and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and CBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million 2.82 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.71 $13.34 million N/A N/A

CBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Summary

OptimumBank beats CBB Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.