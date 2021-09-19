Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,465 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

