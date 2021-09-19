Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 625 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

