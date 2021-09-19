Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $91.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.87 million to $92.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $382.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $384.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.