Condor Capital Management Acquires 24,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,417 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

