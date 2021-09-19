Condor Capital Management Acquires 2,530 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.37% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 95,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.