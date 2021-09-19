Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 1,086,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

