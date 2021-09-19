Condor Capital Management Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.