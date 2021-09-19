Condor Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.27. 7,350,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

