Condor Capital Management Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.42. 2,857,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

