Condor Capital Management Has $13.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,163 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.