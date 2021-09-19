Condor Capital Management Has $2.01 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 254.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,339. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

