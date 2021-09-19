Condor Capital Management Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 45.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 29.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 198,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

