Condor Capital Management Has $5.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,933 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. 1,550,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,717. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.