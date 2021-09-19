Condor Capital Management Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

