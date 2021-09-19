Condor Capital Management Purchases 2,699 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,418,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $877,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 798,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 2,687,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

