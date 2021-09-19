Condor Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 993,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

