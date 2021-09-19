Condor Capital Management Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 195,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $154.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

