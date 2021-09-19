Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.60. 837,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,549. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

