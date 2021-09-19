Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $995,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $223.08. The company had a trading volume of 298,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,586. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.88.

