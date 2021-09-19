Condor Capital Management Sells 5,405 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $2,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.21. 604,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,290. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

