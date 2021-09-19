Condor Capital Management Sells 6,271 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

