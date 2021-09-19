Condor Capital Management Sells 726 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 96,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $6.75 on Friday, hitting $214.68. 741,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

