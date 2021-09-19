Condor Capital Management Sells 732 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.80. 4,398,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,109. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

