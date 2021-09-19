Condor Capital Management Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $154.60. 213,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

