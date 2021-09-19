Condor Capital Management Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

