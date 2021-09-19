Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,362.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.07034559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.00369503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.70 or 0.01295750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00117712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.71 or 0.00561003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00496384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00342949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

