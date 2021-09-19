Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

