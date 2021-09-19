Contrasting Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Coherent -8.50% 10.46% 5.01%

87.8% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Coherent 0 5 0 0 2.00

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Coherent has a consensus target price of $177.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.23%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Coherent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherent $1.23 billion 5.01 -$414.14 million $1.44 174.19

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Summary

Coherent beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.