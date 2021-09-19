Contrasting Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Acceleron Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 37.20 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -32.67 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 90.57 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -47.12

Acceleron Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19% Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novavax and Acceleron Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $156.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Novavax on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

