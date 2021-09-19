Contrasting StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 1.61% 1.71% 1.01% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares StealthGas and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $145.00 million 0.69 $11.98 million $0.44 6.02 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StealthGas and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

StealthGas currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Given StealthGas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe StealthGas is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StealthGas beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc. engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer. The company was founded in December 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

