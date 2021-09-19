CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 230,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in CONX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CONX by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after buying an additional 414,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.80 on Friday. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.