Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

